Archives

Inside the June 3, 2017 Roundup Written by WyLR

Here's a preview of the June 3 edition of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup.

Subscription information can be found HERE

Groundwater resources

WWDO, WSGS release recharge study, interactive mapping tool

During Wyoming Water Development Office (WWDO) Water Update meetings held throughout the state in May, Karl Taboga of the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) led discussions on the WSGS Statewide Groundwater Baseflow Study, as well as the new Wyoming Groundwater Atlas tool.

According to Taboga, the primary purpose of the WSGS Statewide Groundwater Baseflow Study was to obtain reasonable preliminary estimates on recharge using publicly available data.

“Specifically, what we’re interested in is recharge – or in other words, precipitation that enters the ground and goes into groundwater that later discharges to surface water bodies like springs or streams,” says Taboga.

The data collected from the mathematical model was then compared to data from other existing models.

Lane: Public lands grazing critical for effective land management

Bellevue, Neb. – “It costs the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) five dollars to manage an ungrazed acre, but by grazing, the cost drops to two dollars per acre,” said Public Lands Council (PLC) Executive Director Ethan Lane.

He continued, “Eliminate ranchers from that equation and we simply cannot afford to manage the federal estate.”

During the May 19-20 Range Rights and Resource Symposium, Lane discussed PLC’s voice on grazing and current actions in Washington, D.C.

One of the primary ways PLC works to advocate for western ranchers is through educating the public and Congress.

“Our goal is to help people to understand what it is that livestock grazing does for western communities, both economically and ecologically,” said Lane.

Local

Over the past decade, school nutrition has been a topic of discussion nationwide, but in Douglas, Converse County School District Nutrition Services Director Monty Gilbreath says the solution to making sure students have healthy protein is in partnerships with local producers.

Fair

On May 25, the Converse County Tourism and Visitor Center hosted a meeting at the Douglas Public Library with the goal of discussing how to work together to show community support for the Wyoming State Fair (WSF).

Also inside the Roundup this week: