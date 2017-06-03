Archives
Inside the June 3, 2017 RoundupWritten by WyLR
|Here's a preview of the June 3 edition of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup.
Groundwater resources
WWDO, WSGS release recharge study, interactive mapping tool
During Wyoming Water Development Office (WWDO) Water Update meetings held throughout the state in May, Karl Taboga of the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) led discussions on the WSGS Statewide Groundwater Baseflow Study, as well as the new Wyoming Groundwater Atlas tool.
According to Taboga, the primary purpose of the WSGS Statewide Groundwater Baseflow Study was to obtain reasonable preliminary estimates on recharge using publicly available data.
“Specifically, what we’re interested in is recharge – or in other words, precipitation that enters the ground and goes into groundwater that later discharges to surface water bodies like springs or streams,” says Taboga.
The data collected from the mathematical model was then compared to data from other existing models.
Lane: Public lands grazing critical for effective land management
Bellevue, Neb. – “It costs the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) five dollars to manage an ungrazed acre, but by grazing, the cost drops to two dollars per acre,” said Public Lands Council (PLC) Executive Director Ethan Lane.
He continued, “Eliminate ranchers from that equation and we simply cannot afford to manage the federal estate.”
During the May 19-20 Range Rights and Resource Symposium, Lane discussed PLC’s voice on grazing and current actions in Washington, D.C.
One of the primary ways PLC works to advocate for western ranchers is through educating the public and Congress.
“Our goal is to help people to understand what it is that livestock grazing does for western communities, both economically and ecologically,” said Lane.
Local
Over the past decade, school nutrition has been a topic of discussion nationwide, but in Douglas, Converse County School District Nutrition Services Director Monty Gilbreath says the solution to making sure students have healthy protein is in partnerships with local producers.
Fair
On May 25, the Converse County Tourism and Visitor Center hosted a meeting at the Douglas Public Library with the goal of discussing how to work together to show community support for the Wyoming State Fair (WSF).
Also inside the Roundup this week:
- SEO amends Horse Creek Order.
- Getting it right: A new approach to ag biotech.
- How to invest in the stock and bond market.
- Sampling protocol has sage grouse implications.
- High snowpack, warm temperatures increase flooding risk across Wyo.
- Rabies in horses and cattle become concern during summer months.
- Munns sees need for high quality, uniformity in cattle at packing plants.
- Extension gears up for disaster trainings.