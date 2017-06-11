

Nearly 60 Wyomingites have been recognized since 1992 as the cream of the crop in Wyoming’s agriculture industry through their induction into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame. After recognizing Dennis Thaler of LaGrange and former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis of Cheyenne last year, the Wyoming Livestock Roundup is searching for the next individuals or couples to be inducted in 2017.

“Now’s the time to really showcase those in the agriculture industry who have played a strong role in agriculture through support, volunteerism and industry leadership – both on the farm and ranch and in their community,” says Dennis Sun, Wyoming Livestock Roundup publisher. “Nominate friends, neighbors and others who epitomize what it means to be a Wyoming agriculturalist.”

Nomination forms are available at wylr.net or by contacting the Roundup at 307-234-2700 or roundup@ wylr.net. The nomination form includes a list of the nominee’s agriculture and civic achievements, volunteer activities and recognitions.

After nominations are submitted, a panel of three independent judges will be selected to review applications and select the winners. Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the Wyoming Ag Hall of Fame picnic, scheduled to be held on Aug. 16. At the picnic, nominees will receive a commemorative poster and belt buckle.

Nominations are due by June 12. Forms can be mailed to Wyoming Livestock Roundup, PO Box 850, Casper, WY 82602 or e-mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Feel free to include any supplemental information with the nomination form, including letters of support. Call 307-234- 2700 with any questions.



Application form available here.