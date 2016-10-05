Roundup

Here's a preview of the December 10 edition of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup.

Recognizing leaders

WSGA celebrates leadership at awards luncheon

Casper – On Dec. 7, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) held their annual Awards Luncheon just prior to closing the 2016 Winter Roundup with their business meeting.

In addition to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Agriculture Access Recognition Awards, which will be printed in the Dec. 17 Roundup, WSGA presented a special award to Rep. Kermit Brown, who served in the Wyoming Legislature until this year, and recognized three nominees for the Leopold Conservation Award.

WSGA honored Rep. Kermit Brown of Laramie, who did not run for re-election this year. Brown served in the Wyoming Legislature beginning in 2005. In 2013-14, he was the House Majority Floor Leader, and he advanced to Speaker of the House in 2015-16.

Montana Wool Growers gather in Billings for annual meeting

Billings, Mont. – With a full schedule for their three- day meeting, the Montana Wool Growers Association (MWGA) convened the 133rd Annual MWGA Convention on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Bridger Feuz, University of Wyoming Extension livestock marketing specialist, who looked at the state of sheep markets across the West.

Beginning with the economy, Feuz said, “An economist is someone who will know tomorrow why the things predicted yesterday didn’t happen, but I’m going to provide a lot of data so sheep producers can make up their own minds in terms of where they think the market is headed.”

Feuz noted that, since the recession of 2009 and the subsequent four consecutive quarters of a declining economy, the U.S. has not seen either impressive recovery or remarkable continued decline.

Handling practices

Like children, the temperament of calves can be shaped based on how they are handled. Research studies show that calmer cattle can add more dollars of return on investment.

Special districts

During the Nov. 21-22 meeting of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature, members of the Committee took under consideration several bills having to do with special districts in the state of Wyoming.

